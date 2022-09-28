Avondale Toyota gifts elementary students backpacks for school success

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Excitement filled the air at Union Elementary School in Tolleson when students were presented with a brand new backpack filled with school supplies. The donation was made by Avondale Toyota and the Kids in Need Foundation.

In August, Toyota donated $3 to KINF for every oil change and tire rotation at participating Toyota Service Centers. The funds were used to give students new backpacks and school supplies like folders, markers, pencils, crayons, notebooks, and more.

“Not only does this ease the burden on teachers to provide supplies in under-resourced schools, but it also generates greater awareness to the general public of the need for equitable learning environments in our underserved communities across the country,” said Corey Gordon, CEO of KINF.

Nearly two out of three students arrive on the first day of school lacking the supplies they need to learn. KINF partners with teachers in underserved schools to ensure students are prepared to learn in the classroom. Over 450 Toyota dealerships participate in donation drives like this nationwide.

