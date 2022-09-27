Feed Arizona Children
Woman, 6-year-old boy found dead in San Tan Valley home

Police lights
Police lights(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:16 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman and 6-year-old boy are dead after their bodies were found in a San Tan Valley home on Monday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies received a call about a suicidal person at a home near Schnepf and Ocotillo roads. When they arrived, the 43-year-old woman and boy were found dead.

Deputies say there are no suspects, and the victims haven’t been identified. The investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of death for the two. “This is a tragic situation for the family, for the community, and for our agency,” a spokesperson for the department said.

