Want to visit the Arizona State Fair? Here’s how to get in for free

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It costs $15 to go to the Arizona State Fair, but there’s a way you can get in for free and help your Valley community at the same time!

Anyone can come in for free between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. if they bring a donation of 10 canned food items for St. Mary’s Food Bank on one of these five Fridays: Sept. 30, Oct. 7, 14. 21, and 28. Each person has to bring their own 10 items to get the discount.

“St. Mary’s distributed more than 102 million pounds of food to Arizonans in need last year, and demand is even higher this year due to the effects of inflation,” Food Bank president and CEO Tom Kertis said. “We need to stock our shelves both now and for the upcoming holidays and are very appreciative of the Arizona State Fair and Sanderson Ford for supporting St. Mary’s.

The food bank is partnering with Sanderson Ford to serve the 150,000 families across Arizona that rely on the organization. More than 60,000 emergency food boxes are scheduled to be delivered throughout September. St. Mary’s is expecting to receive between 100,000 pounds of food in total from “Feel Good Fridays”, thanks to your help!

Look for the St. Mary’s Food Bank volunteers stationed outside each of the main entrances to the State Fair and exchange your 10-can donation for your free admission ticket – good for that day only.

Most needed items by the food bank are:

Peanut Butter

Canned fruits and vegetables

Canned meats

Canned beans

The following items will not be accepted:

All perishable food, including fruits and bread

Bottled water, soda and any other beverages

All baby food

Seasoning packets, ramen noodles, snack chips and “Cup o Noodles”

Any items in glass containers

