Take steps to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is home to the fastest-growing rate of Alzheimer’s in the United States. The most common form of dementia, Alzheimer’s is a brain disease that leads to memory loss and cognitive decline. There isn’t a cure, but we can take steps to change that.

Join Arizona’s Family, the Alzheimer’s Association, and Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Nov. 5, 7:30 a.m., at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza at the state Capitol.

There is no fee to participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, but the Association asks walkers to donate and raise money. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Association go toward patient care, treatment, and research for a cure.

Raising awareness and demystifying Alzheimer’s disease

Add the Walk to End Alzheimer’s to your calendar

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.