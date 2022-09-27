Take steps to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease

The Phoenix Walk to End Alzheimer's is Nov. 5, 2022
The Phoenix Walk to End Alzheimer's is Nov. 5, 2022(Walk to End Alzheimer's)
By Kevyn Gessner
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is home to the fastest-growing rate of Alzheimer’s in the United States. The most common form of dementia, Alzheimer’s is a brain disease that leads to memory loss and cognitive decline. There isn’t a cure, but we can take steps to change that.

Join Arizona’s Family, the Alzheimer’s Association, and Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Nov. 5, 7:30 a.m., at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza at the state Capitol.

There is no fee to participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, but the Association asks walkers to donate and raise money. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Association go toward patient care, treatment, and research for a cure.

 Raising awareness and demystifying Alzheimer’s disease

Add the Walk to End Alzheimer’s to your calendar

Google | Apple iCal | Outlook | Outlook.com

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pay It Forward

Paul’s Car Wash celebrates 15 years of paying it forward!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paul Horton and Kevyn Gessner
Paul Horton, Arizona’s Family, and community partners spend the week washing hundreds of cars and encouraging people to donate to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona.

Paul's Car Wash

Paul's Car Wash 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago

Something Good

‘Champions for the Homeless’ give back to the Valley

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
‘Champions for the Homeless’ handed out hundreds of plates, gift cards, food, and more to people in need in the Valley.

Things to Do

Arizona State Fair opens with new rides, food options

Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:43 PM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
The fair is open from Sept. 23 to Oct. 30.

Latest News

Good Morning Arizona

Arizona State Fair opens with new food options

Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:12 AM MST
|
Start the day with a Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churro, then move up to a Hot Cheeto Chicken Burger.

Something Good

Bashas’ celebrates 90 years by donating $50,000 to local non-profit

Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:42 AM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
The donation is part of the chain’s Community Choice Charity Challenge.

Something Good

Bashas' celebrates 90 years by donating $50,000 to local non-profit

Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:39 AM MST
|
The Arizona grocer will present $50,000 to a deserving charity as part of its Community Choice Charity Challenge. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's.

Field Trip Friday

Sedona makes the perfect weekend getaway; here’s the best of September

Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:14 AM MST
|
By Peter Valencia
We’ll see how this little city that straddles Coconino and Yavapai counties is a world-class destination with majestic views of red sandstones

Hispanic Heritage Month

What’s the history behind Mexican cuisine in the Valley? How much has it grown over the years?

Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:46 AM MST
|
By Alexis Dominguez
By sharing the history of Mexican food, Chef Silvana hopes to show you can find authentic cuisine in nearly every part of the Valley.

Hispanic Heritage Month

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage: Mexican cuisine

Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:43 AM MST
|
Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza says Mexican cuisine can differ depending on the region and state it comes from.