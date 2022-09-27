Preparations underway for WM Open 2023 in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you drive by the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course, you’ll see construction is underway for the Greatest Show on Grass. In just four months, traffic will be bustling along Loop 101 as the WM Open as thousands attend our slice of the PGA Tour.

It’s all taking place at the very same time that the Super Bowl happens on the other side of the Valley.

Arizona’s Family sent out Gibby Parra to see how the preparations were going. The Cove is being built right now and overseeding begins next week since the grass has to be impeccable for the professionals. Although inflation has taken a big bite out of budgets, the WM Open is keeping prices the same as last year with admission starting at $50 and $75. Big changes are underway too, with a merchandise tent expanding to 25,000 square feet and an improved Fan Zone experience.

And if you’re looking into attending the Coors Lights Birds Nest, you’ll want to act quickly. Tickets are nearly sold out.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.