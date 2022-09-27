Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Preparations underway for WM Open 2023 in Scottsdale

The tournament is keeping prices the same as last year with admission starting at $50 and $75.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:57 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you drive by the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course, you’ll see construction is underway for the Greatest Show on Grass. In just four months, traffic will be bustling along Loop 101 as the WM Open as thousands attend our slice of the PGA Tour.

It’s all taking place at the very same time that the Super Bowl happens on the other side of the Valley.

TRENDING: Woman, 6-year-old boy found dead in San Tan Valley home

Arizona’s Family sent out Gibby Parra to see how the preparations were going. The Cove is being built right now and overseeding begins next week since the grass has to be impeccable for the professionals. Although inflation has taken a big bite out of budgets, the WM Open is keeping prices the same as last year with admission starting at $50 and $75. Big changes are underway too, with a merchandise tent expanding to 25,000 square feet and an improved Fan Zone experience.

And if you’re looking into attending the Coors Lights Birds Nest, you’ll want to act quickly. Tickets are nearly sold out.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Preparations for the greatest show on grass: WM Phoenix Open
Peoria Film Festival films coming to the big screen Oct. 13-16
The 50th anniversary of the International Balloon Festival is coming up next week in Albuquerque.
Celebrating 50 years of the International Balloon Fiesta
Arizona's Family previews 50 years of balloon fiesta