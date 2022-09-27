Feed Arizona Children
Phoenix man facing charges for reportedly assaulting a Border Patrol agent

A Phoenix man has been arrested after reportedly assaulting a Border Patrol agent on Wednesday.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOUGLAS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix man has been arrested after reportedly assaulting a Border Patrol agent at the Douglas port of entry.

The U.S. Border Patrol says it happened on Wednesday, Sept. 21, when an agent tried to inspect 54-year-old Daniel Jerome Wagner’s car after he was suspected of smuggling undocumented immigrants across the border. The agent started following him while Wagner was heading west on SR-80. He then stopped the car, spinning it in the middle of the highway.

Wagner then started heading east directly toward the Border Patrol agent’s vehicle. While driving toward the agent, he crossed into the agent’s lane, forcing him off of the highway and onto the road’s shoulder. Other agents followed Wagner and eventually arrested him.

Wagner has been charged with assault on a federal officer with the use of a deadly or dangerous weapon, with a potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000. Customs and Border Protection’s U.S. Border Patrol is currently investigating, and no further details are available.

