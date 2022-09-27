Peoria Film Festival kicks off in October; here’s a look at the line-up

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Peoria Film Festival is starting Oct. 13 and lasts through Oct. 16, at the Harkins Arrowhead 18!

This year’s event will host an impressive line-up of movies to bring to the silver screen. Check out the schedule below and click here to buy your tickets!

THURSDAY - OCT. 13:

The Same Storm - 6 p.m. - starring Sandra Oh & Moses Ingram. Filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic on iPhones and laptops, this movie follows four characters surviving the 2020 spring and summer months.

FRIDAY - OCT. 14:

Life in Synchro - 7 p.m. - directed by Angela Pinaglia. This film highlights the life of women figure skaters, their career ups and downs, routines, and the ever-going chase toward the Olympics. Click here to watch the trailer.

SATURDAY - OCT. 15:

The Monster Inside Me - 11:10 a.m. - directed by Tony Siva. This film focuses on the life of one family as they cope with Lyme Disease. Click here to watch the trailer.

Miles to Go Before She Sleeps - 1:00 p.m. - directed by Mijie Li. A middle school teacher turned activist becomes the whistleblower of a national dog theft ring.

Under Pressure: The Animated Musical - 1:40 p.m. - directed by Gwendolyn Selfridge. Two best friends take a trip together with some new friends. They learn dark secrets along the way, putting them both in grave danger. Click here to watch the trailer.

Peoria Shorts Group A & B - 2:10 p.m. (A), 4:40 p.m. (B) - Expect to see a variety of short films by various directors!

Eyes Upon Waking - 3:30 p.m. - directed by Timothy Zwica. A woman survives her second suicide attempt in a week, and she learns some uncomfortable truths about the human experience and self-forgiveness while staying at a psychiatric facility over a weekend. Click here to watch the trailer.

Love Gets a Room - 4:50 p.m. - directed by Rodrigo Cortes. Inspired by 1942 Poland and the Nazi invasion, this film tells the story of a Jewish stage actress who is trying to escape the Warsaw ghetto. Critics say there are parallels between this film and Cortes' former, similar film called BURIED. Click here to watch the trailer.

Unidentified Objects - 6:30 p.m. - directed by Juan Felipe Zuleta. Peter is a dwarf hiding out in the world, living in New York City. His neighbor Winona comes to visit, convincing him to take the road trip of a lifetime to see what she believes will be an alien visitation in Canada. Will they meet the extraterrestrials they’re trekking to see?

Four Samosas - 7:10 p.m. - directed by Ravi Kapoor. When an up-and-coming rap star learns his ex is engaged to his rival, he and three friends decide to steal her wedding diamonds.

IFP Phoenix 240 to Glory Film Challenge - 7:20 p.m. - What can local filmmakers make in just 240 hours? Teams took 10 days to make a film based off on one line of dialogue that must be used in the film. You’ll be able to vote for your favorite to win the Audience Award!

SUNDAY - OCT. 16:

Bad Axe - 2:20 p.m. - directed by David Siev. An Asian-American family living in rural Michigan is working to survive the global pandemic, racial prejudice, and more while owning a small, popular restaurant in town. Click here to watch the trailer.

The Return of Tanya Tucker - 7:00 p.m. - directed by Kathlyn Horan. Rising Americana star Brandi Carlisle helps country music legend Tanya Tucker find her voice again, bringing inspiration to a new generation with new songs and a new sound. You'll also get to see previously unseen footage and photos of Tucker's history and how it all began in a Seminole, Texas single-wide trailer. Click here to watch the trailer.

