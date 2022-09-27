Feed Arizona Children
Motorcyclist killed after running red lights, slamming into SUV in Peoria, police say

A motorcyclist died after rear-ending an SUV in Peoria early Tuesday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:08 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist is dead after police say they ran a red light and slammed into an SUV early Tuesday morning.

Peoria police say that the motorcycle driver had run through several red lights while driving westbound on Olive Avenue. At some point, he crashed into an SUV near the Loop 101 on-ramp and died from the impact. Investigators say the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Video from the scene just after midnight showed debris scattered through the middle of the intersection.

The intersection was closed for several hours while detectives conducted the investigation, but the road has since reopened.

