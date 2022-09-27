Martin Auto Museum expands with Barrett Jackson around the corner

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Barrett Jackson might still be months away, but vintage cars keep rolling at the Martin Auto Museum.

The museum recently opened a bigger, new and improved building in March 2022, and meteorologist Ian Schwartz headed over to check it out! The museum is a football field long and a football field wide with all kinds of vintage cars.

“We’ve got a 160 cars and we host all kinds of events here,” owner Mel Martin. “Since I was 17, I started the business out of my garage.” The museum has something for every kind of car lover, and kids 12 and under get in for free! It’s open Tuesdays through Sundays, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The entry cost is $10, a donation that goes toward the maintenance of the museum.

Besides vintage cars, there’s plenty of signage, neon signs, memorabilia, vintage gas pumps, a carousel, and driving and racing games in the game room. If you’re got any questions, there’s knowledgeable staff to answer them!

