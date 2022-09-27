Maricopa County Attorney says she won’t prosecute women who seek abortion

“I will not prosecute women for having abortions, and no statute even suggests a woman will be...
“I will not prosecute women for having abortions, and no statute even suggests a woman will be prosecuted for her decision,” she said. “Likewise, I will not revictimize survivors of rape, incest, or molestation.”(Maricopa County Attorney's Office)
By Peter Valencia, AZFamily Digital News Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:25 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As Arizona’s abortion law remains in legal limbo, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said she won’t prosecute women who seek an abortion. Her office released a video statement on Facebook addressing recent rumors that women who sought abortion care could face charges.

“I will not prosecute women for having abortions, and no statute even suggests a woman will be prosecuted for her decision,” Mitchell said. “Likewise, I will not revictimize survivors of rape, incest, or molestation.” She, however, didn’t answer if she would prosecute cases against doctors as the law would dictate. Under the new law, abortion providers would face two to five years in prison.

Social media rumors have swirled about the county’s top prosecutor’s position on abortion and how her office would handle such cases. “False statements being made about the law or about my position in order to sow fear for political gain are simply irresponsible,” said Mitchell.

While her office hasn’t received any abortion-related cases, she says she will seek the court’s guidance on what law to follow when her office does receive a request. For now, her office plans to focus on prosecuting violent crimes and the growing surge of fentanyl, in addition to what she calls other public safety threats.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Planned Parenthood asks for hold on Arizona abortion ruling

Her comments come one day after Planned Parenthood of Arizona asked a state judge to put on hold a Pima County ruling that allows prosecutors to enforce the Civil War-era law banning abortion in nearly all cases. The state’s largest abortion provider said the ruling issued late Friday has created confusion about the status of the law in Arizona. Its lawyers cited conflicts created by the abortion ban dating to 1864, a more recent law banning abortions after 15 weeks, and a variety of other laws regulating the processes and paperwork when terminating pregnancies.

Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson’s ruling lifted a 50-year-old injunction blocking enforcement of the 1864 law, which allows abortion only when the mother’s life is in danger. The injunction was imposed after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision guaranteed a right to abortion in 1973.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Things to Do

Want to visit the Arizona State Fair? Here’s how to get in for free

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Dani Birzer
Anyone can come in for FREE between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. if they bring a donation of 10 canned food items for St. Mary’s Food Bank on one of these five Fridays: Sept. 30, Oct. 7, 14. 21, and 28.

Phoenix News

Maricopa County Attorney says she won’t prosecute women who seek abortion

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
“I will not prosecute women for having abortions, and no statute even suggests a woman will be prosecuted for her decision,” Mitchell said. “Likewise, I will not revictimize survivors of rape, incest, or molestation.”

West Valley

Abrazo Health to soon begin construction on 27-acre campus in Buckeye

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Peter Valencia
It's all slated to be built on the southwest corner of I-10 and Verrado Way.

Crime

FBI Phoenix warns of popular ‘SIM swapping’ scam, could be used to steal financial information

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dani Birzer
A scammer identifies an easy target who owns large amounts of digital currency and gets ahold of their phone number and mobile carrier.

Latest News

Crime

New Mexico man charged in girlfriend’s murder on the Navajo Nation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
He allegedly punched her until she lost consciousness and then repeatedly kicked her. She later died at the hospital.

Pay It Forward

Paul’s Car Wash celebrates 15 years of paying it forward!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paul Horton and Kevyn Gessner
Paul Horton, Arizona’s Family, and community partners spend the week washing hundreds of cars and encouraging people to donate to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona.

Things to Do

Martin Auto Museum expands with Barrett Jackson around the corner

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dani Birzer
The museum recently opened a bigger, new and improved building just a few months ago, and meteorologist Ian Schwartz headed over to check it out!

Drought

East Valley communities urge residents not to overseed their lawns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
In Scottsdale, about 60% of the water bill for a single-family home is from outside watering.

Things to Do

Peoria Film Festival kicks off in October; here’s a look at the line-up

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dani Birzer
The Peoria Film Festival is opening in the Valley, starting Oct. 13 and lasting until Oct. 16, at the Harkins Arrowhead 18!

Arizona

Man dies in Colorado River boating accident near Arizona/California border

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Peter Valencia
He was found by a boater who was passing by a rock formation.