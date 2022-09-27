Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man sentenced to prison on child sex abuse in Pickens Co., deputies say

Avery Lee Cooper Smith
Avery Lee Cooper Smith(Pickens County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:34 AM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said a registered sex offender has been sentenced to prison on child sexual abuse charges.

Deputies said on September of 2021, the Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into allegations of criminal solicitation of a minor involving a registered sex offender named Avery Lee Cooper Smith, 23.

Smith was knowingly distributing explicit messages to a minor through Snapchat, according to deputies. He later admitted to sending sexual material to an underage child using various social media sites.

Deputies said Smith was charged and arrested in October of 2021.

On Sept. 15, 2022, the Sheriff’s Office said Smith pled guilty to criminal solicitation of a minor, first offense, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, first offense, and sex offender registry violation, second offense.

Smith was sentenced to seven years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

MORE NEWS: “Stamped” removed from Pickens County Schools

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Preparations for the greatest show on grass: WM Phoenix Open
Only 7% of Americans drive an electric vehicle, says Consumer Reports.
On Your Side answers common consumer questions about EV charging
Apache Junction police detectives have identified 19-year-old Adam Williams as the suspect in...
Apache Junction police search for man who allegedly murdered his half-brother
A Phoenix man has been arrested after reportedly assaulting a Border Patrol agent on Wednesday.
Phoenix man facing charges for reportedly assaulting a Border Patrol agent
“I will not prosecute women for having abortions, and no statute even suggests a woman will be...
Maricopa County Attorney says she won’t prosecute women who seek abortion