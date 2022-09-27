Man sentenced to prison on child sex abuse in Pickens Co., deputies say

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said a registered sex offender has been sentenced to prison on child sexual abuse charges.

Deputies said on September of 2021, the Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into allegations of criminal solicitation of a minor involving a registered sex offender named Avery Lee Cooper Smith, 23.

Smith was knowingly distributing explicit messages to a minor through Snapchat, according to deputies. He later admitted to sending sexual material to an underage child using various social media sites.

Deputies said Smith was charged and arrested in October of 2021.

On Sept. 15, 2022, the Sheriff’s Office said Smith pled guilty to criminal solicitation of a minor, first offense, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, first offense, and sex offender registry violation, second offense.

Smith was sentenced to seven years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

