Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man dies in Colorado River boating accident near Arizona/California border

water
water(MGN)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:36 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Southern California man is dead after an apparent boating accident near the Arizona/California border.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a boat crash along the Parker Strip near Big Bend RV Resort around 7 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, investigators learned that 48-year-old David Stuart Clark Jr. of Bonsall, California, had not returned from the water the night before. Clark’s family had tried to find him but were unsuccessful.

TRENDING: Motorcyclist killed after running red lights, slamming into SUV in Peoria, police say

The next morning, Clark was found by a boater who was passing by a rock formation. Deputies and the Buckskin Fire Department found him and his vessel and pronounced him dead around 7:30 a.m. No other information has been released as the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy S. Cook of the Colorado River Station.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Peoria Film Festival is opening in the Valley, starting Oct. 13 and lasting until Oct. 16,...
Peoria Film Festival kicks off in October; here’s a look at the line-up
Peoria Film Festival films coming to the big screen Oct. 13-16
Police lights
Woman, 6-year-old boy found dead in San Tan Valley home
Already there’s been discussion about an incoming recession, but some economic analysts say...
What could Arizonans experience in 2023 as recession fears intensify?