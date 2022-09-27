Man accused of ramming girlfriend’s car, causing crash on freeway near Tonopah

TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of chasing his girlfriend on the freeway as she tried to get away from him before he rammed her car, causing a crash near Tonopah on Monday afternoon. Around 11:30 a.m., DPS began receiving calls from a woman saying her boyfriend, 24-year-old Alberto Sebastian Medina, was chasing after her and ramming her car on I-10, about 10 miles west of Tonopah. Witnesses also began calling 911, saying two cars were going over 100 miles per hour and thought it was a road rage incident. Court documents say Medina then rammed the woman’s car so hard it rolled several times, finally coming to a stop in the median. Troopers arrived and took Medina into custody, and the woman was taken to the hospital.

Several hours later, a detective spoke to the woman at the hospital. According to court paperwork, the woman told investigators she and Medina lived in Los Angeles after moving from Texas. She was reportedly looking to get away from him because she feared for her life and wanted to go home to Texas. She told detectives Medina was supposedly out of town in San Antonio when she decided to leave, troopers said.

According to court documents, she says she left her Los Angeles home around 7 a.m. and was headed to Texas when she noticed Medina’s car pull in front of her. She then reportedly called 911 and tried to drive away from Medina, but he caught up and began hitting her car. Investigators say the woman told them Medina rammed her car four times before she crashed. Court documents say the woman told troopers Medina came up to her car after the crash, saying he “loved her,” “it’s over,” and “he’s sorry for letting his emotions get the better of him.” She also said she didn’t know how Medina found her after she had left, troopers said.

After speaking to the woman, detectives talked to Medina. He reportedly told them he had returned home from San Antonio on Sunday evening and was going to surprise his girlfriend at a friend’s house in Arizona. Court documents say Medina said he tried to call the woman and use “hand signals” to try and flag her down as the two were driving on I-10. He then alleged he hit her car twice, but one time was because he dropped his phone.

Medina was booked on one count each of second-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, endangerment, and criminal damage.

