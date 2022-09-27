Kiera Bergman’s family reacts to “not guilty” trial verdict, feels justice system failed her

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Just days after a “not guilty” verdict was handed down for Jon Christopher Clark in the 2018 death of his ex-girlfriend Kiera Bergman, her family is sharing their reactions. They said this was the end of a four-year nightmare with a verdict they’re now struggling to process. “The hardest part was thinking and knowing that we let Kiera down because we didn’t get that justice for her,” said her sister, Braydee Bragg.

Bragg sat in the front row of the courtroom every day during the trial for Clark, the ex-boyfriend of her older sister, 19-year-old Kiera Bergman, who went missing in August of 2018 and was found dead in the desert a month later. Clark was charged with second-degree murder. “I really underestimated how difficult the whole trial process was going to be,” Bragg said.

Over the six-week trial, the prosecution presented digital evidence — phone records that they said incriminated Clark while Bergman was missing, and a history of domestic abuse and arguments between the two. The defense said there was no DNA evidence linking Clark to Kiera’s body or death, and no cause of death was ever determined.

The jury returned with a “not guilty” verdict. Bragg screamed in sadness and heartbreak in the courthouse. “It made me very angry,” she said. “All those emotions…and so I said something. I couldn’t control my mouth anymore. We know in our hearts that he is responsible for what happened to Kiera.”

Bragg said their family feels the justice system failed Kiera. “It’s sad because if that was your daughter or your niece or your grandchild, you wouldn’t want them to be in that kind of relationship, yet the people in power don’t do anything to change it. It’s the same thing happening over and over and over,” Bragg said.

Bragg said she will now dedicate her time and passion to victims of domestic violence in Kiera’s honor. “My sister was [a victim] and she lost her life to it, so I feel like I need to be a part of the voice of the women and children going through that to help break the cycle,” she said.

Bragg said she and her family are incredibly thankful for the support they’ve received on social media. They will keep the Facebook page “Justice 4 Kiera” up and running as a memorial page.

Her family also plans to continue giving back. Every year around Kiera’s birthday in July, they hold a donation drive on Amazon to donate to domestic violence shelters for women and children who have recently fled from their abuser and are starting with nothing. They collect anything from toiletries to clothes to other necessities to give back. They post about that drive each year on their social media pages, and anybody can donate.

Arizona’s Family tried to talk to Clark after the trial ended but he said he wasn’t talking to media.

