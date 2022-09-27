Heat persists for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a hot start to the week with a near-record high of 105 degrees on Monday and Tuesday will only be slightly cooler. Look for a mostly sunny and breezy day ahead with morning temperatures in the 80s warming to 103 degrees this afternoon. Breezy conditions are once again likely today, with easterly winds that gust up to 30 miles per hour.

Storm chances are slim again today, but a few isolated storms are possible this evening and again on Wednesday. By Friday, drier air and a slight cool-down is on the way. In fact, highs in the upper 90s are likely Friday through the weekend. Morning temperatures will drop to the mid-70s. High pressure that’s currently right over Arizona will begin to shift east, and a trough of low pressure moving by to our north will help redevelop a westerly flow over Arizona.

Hurricane Ian made landfall this morning in Cuba as a category 3 storm with 125-mile-per-hour sustained winds. It’s currently on track to make another landfall near the Tampa Bay, Florida area as a category 2 or 3 storm late Wednesday into early Thursday.

