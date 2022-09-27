Feed Arizona Children
Headed north this weekend? I-17 is under construction

ADOT crews are working on widening a 23-mile stretch from Anthem to Black Canyon City, and they anticipate the project lasting around 3 years.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you’re headed north this weekend, you’ll want to give yourself more time on the road. I-17 is under construction.

ADOT crews are working on widening a 23-mile stretch from Anthem to Black Canyon City, and they anticipate the project lasting around 3 years. The project will cost around $446 million. Parts of the I-17 will be blocked off but only during off peak hours and during the week, with lanes closed between 7 p.m. and 6 am.

“The I-17 Improvement Project is an important investment in Arizona’s transportation infrastructure,” Gov. Doug Ducey said. “All who travel I-17 regularly for weekend trips and daily commutes will benefit, including commercial truckers who use this key commerce corridor to haul goods and services throughout our state.”

Part of the budget for the bill was funded by $50 million of Proposition 400 funds by Maricopa County voters, including $40 million in state funding. The first phase will wrap up in 6 weeks, and no interstate access will be impacted during the process.

Drive safely!

