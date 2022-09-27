Feed Arizona Children
DPS investigates deadly I-10 crash near Loop 101 in the West Valley

Police Lights MGN
Police Lights MGN(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:49 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 10 in the West Valley late Monday night.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a driver crashed into another vehicle just before 11 p.m. near the Loop 101 interchange. Investigators say the car that was rear-ended had a flat tire before the crash before it blew out. One person died in the crash, but it’s unclear which vehicle they were in.

At this time, no criminal charges are being sought. The driver who rear-ended the other vehicle remained on the scene.

