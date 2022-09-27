Cooler temps, rain possible Wednesday night

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The unseasonably hot weather will moderate the rest of this week as the ridge of high pressure planted on top of Arizona begins to weaken and shift to the east. As it does, a low-pressure system will come on shore up in the Pacific Northwest and cut off from the main jet stream. The impact for Arizona, even though the system will park itself over the Northern Rockies will be the import of some drier air by the weekend. That should eliminate any rain chances for Saturday and Sunday around metro Phoenix.

In the meantime, there’s enough daytime heating and instability in the atmosphere to kick off isolated storms in northern and southern Arizona tonight, with a chance for some scattered storms around the Valley by Wednesday afternoon and evening. The rain chances are low, at about 20%, and we don’t expect any major accumulations of rain. Still, it could be the last precipitation for Monsoon 2022 which runs through the end of the month.

Expect highs around 100 for the next couple of days but by the weekend, we should be looking at temps in the upper-90s. That’s about average for this time of year, if not a little above.

On this date in 1995, the largest hailstone on record fell in Arizona. It fell near Mayer and was measured at 4 ½ inches in diameter.

