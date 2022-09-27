Apache Junction police search for man who allegedly murdered his half-brother

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Apache Junction police are on the hunt for a man accused of murdering his half-brother at an Apache Junction home Monday night.

Officers are looking for 19-year-old Adam Williams who reportedly shot his half-brother Andrew Williams, 30, to death near San Marcos Drive and Broadway Avenue around 6:30 p.m. At this time, it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding Williams, who is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a 5′8″ Hispanic man with a “medium build” and was last seen near Ironwood Drive and Superstition Boulevard. Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen him to call 911 or the police immediately. The investigation is ongoing.

