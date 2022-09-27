Abrazo Health to soon begin construction on 27-acre campus in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More health care options are coming to the West Valley. Abrazo Health has released renderings for the medical building that is planning to construct during its first phase of development in the coming months.

“Abrazo has cared for the West Valley’s health needs for nearly 20 years. We have seen and felt the rapid growth of this area, as well as clearly heard the needs of residents, physicians, and our civic partners,” Hans Driessnack, CEO of Abrazo West Campus in Goodyear, said during its announcement earlier this year.

Renderings from the new site showcase a medical office building, an ambulance station, and an acute care hospital, all slated to be built on the southwest corner of Interstate 10 and Verrado Way. That location puts Abrazo the center focus of a booming economic development. Currently, Abrazo serves the area through a freestanding emergency room off I-10 and Watson. This site will create its sixth major medical campus.

“We view the Buckeye campus as a critical investment for those we serve. Research shows that nearby excellent, cost-effective healthcare is considered a ‘must-have’ by employers and families alike,” Abrazo Health Market CEO Brian Elisco said.

The center is expected to provide an update for those living in Buckeye, Surprise, and Goodyear. For more information, click/tap here.

