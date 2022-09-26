Feed Arizona Children
Woman dead after semi-involved crash on I-40 in northern Arizona, DPS says

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WINONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after she apparently crashed into a semi and went underneath, causing the car to split in half.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says they were called out to Interstate 40 at milepost 204 near the town of Winona just after 4 a.m. on Monday. Winona is about 15 miles east of Flagstaff. Troopers say the driver was driving alone while headed westbound toward Flagstaff when she crashed into a tractor-trailer in the area. Investigators say the car went under the semi and then ripped in half.

Crews pronounced the driver, who has not been identified, dead at the scene, and DPS closed the freeway until around 8 a.m. No other information has been released.

