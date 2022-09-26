Pick-up days to change for City of Phoenix’s bulk trash program

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Just days before the City of Phoenix is set to launch an adjustment to its collection days, and the city’s Public Works Department said it’s adjusting days again, this time for its bulk trash customers as it continues to struggle with staffing.

Earlier this month, Arizona’s Family reported that about 80% of its residential customers were having their collection days changed starting in October. Now, the city is changing pick-up dates for five of the 13 “zones” that it services for its bulk trash program, which is scheduled to begin in late November.

“We appreciate your patience as our team works to collect the city’s residential bulk trash,” the Arizona Department of Public Works said.

Due to staffing challenges, @TalkingTrashPHX is experiencing significant delays in bulk trash collection. Many pickup dates have been rescheduled.



To see if your 4th quarter pickup date has been changed, visit: https://t.co/L2xoU2jhiO



Your patience is greatly appreciated. pic.twitter.com/oILzyQpjyg — City of Phoenix, AZ (@CityofPhoenixAZ) September 26, 2022

For an updated map, click/tap here.

