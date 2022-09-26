Feed Arizona Children
Pick-up days to change for City of Phoenix’s bulk trash program

File photo of trash.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:55 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Just days before the City of Phoenix is set to launch an adjustment to its collection days, and the city’s Public Works Department said it’s adjusting days again, this time for its bulk trash customers as it continues to struggle with staffing.

Earlier this month, Arizona’s Family reported that about 80% of its residential customers were having their collection days changed starting in October. Now, the city is changing pick-up dates for five of the 13 “zones” that it services for its bulk trash program, which is scheduled to begin in late November.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: City of Phoenix changing trash and recycling days starting in October

“We appreciate your patience as our team works to collect the city’s residential bulk trash,” the Arizona Department of Public Works said.

For an updated map, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

