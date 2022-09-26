Feed Arizona Children
Tiny tortoise rescued by Phoenix Fire Station 12 crews

Phoenix Fire Station 12 crews rescued a baby tortoise from being run over in Phoenix.
Phoenix Fire Station 12 crews rescued a baby tortoise from being run over in Phoenix.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:22 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Fire Station 12 crews rescued a tiny tortoise from being run over in Phoenix.

Crews were returning to the station after a structure fire when one of the firefighters yelled “Stop!” They had seen a small tortoise trying to cross the road in front of the fire truck, heading toward a busy street. The crews jumped into action to scoop up the tortoise and started knocking on doors. Eventually, the crews were able to return the tortoise to its owner.

Phoenix Fire Station 12 crews rescued a baby tortoise from being run over in Phoenix.
Phoenix Fire Station 12 crews rescued a baby tortoise from being run over in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department shared the rescue story on social media and said, “Service comes in many shapes, sizes, and forms, and on this day, like many others, the crew of station 12 truly lived up to the PFD code of Preventing Harm, Surviving, and Being Nice.”

