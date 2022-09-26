Tiny tortoise rescued by Phoenix Fire Station 12 crews

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Fire Station 12 crews rescued a tiny tortoise from being run over in Phoenix.

Crews were returning to the station after a structure fire when one of the firefighters yelled “Stop!” They had seen a small tortoise trying to cross the road in front of the fire truck, heading toward a busy street. The crews jumped into action to scoop up the tortoise and started knocking on doors. Eventually, the crews were able to return the tortoise to its owner.

The Phoenix Fire Department shared the rescue story on social media and said, “Service comes in many shapes, sizes, and forms, and on this day, like many others, the crew of station 12 truly lived up to the PFD code of Preventing Harm, Surviving, and Being Nice.”

