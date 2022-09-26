Team of Arizona volunteers help Puerto Rico rebuild after destructive hurricane

PUERTO RICO (3TV/CBS 5) -- Six people from across Arizona are working with the Red Cross to help Puerto Rico as they recover from Hurricane Fiona.

The destruction on the island is still extensive. Over the weekend, crews from the Red Cross and FEMA assessed the damage, and as of Sunday, it’s estimated about one-third of Puerto Rico is without power.

The hurricane caused significant flooding and destruction across the island. The people from Arizona are helping out with the shelters, assessing the damage, and helping to restore Wi-Fi. Ardis Wait, with the Arizona group, traveled to the island Friday. She said she’s been working nonstop since she got there.

“In the area that was affected, it’s still pretty bad. They have people without housing, I think they have 350 people in shelters that are being taken care of,” said Wait. “There are 50 (Red Cross) teams out in the field looking at the different houses making an assessment of how much damage there is. We will be here till the job is done and there must be 100 Red Cross workers here right now.”

With Hurricane Ian having its sights set on Florida, Wait said once her work in Puerto Rico is over; she will be more than willing to help those impacted in Florida.

