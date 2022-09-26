Feed Arizona Children
Police: 2 taken to hospital after shots fired report at Chicago PD office

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:01 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) — One person was shot and a Chicago police officer was wounded Monday during an incident inside a police facility on the city’s West Side, officials said.

Shots were fired shortly before noon at the building in Homan Square, police spokesman Tom Ahern told WGN-TV.

The officer was taken to Sinai Hospital in stable condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. He was not shot.

The other person was taken to another hospital in critical condition with at least one gunshot wound.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

