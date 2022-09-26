DPS identifies Phoenix man who died in a single-vehicle crash on I-17

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Investigators have identified the man who died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday that left two others hospitalized.

DPS officials say Major Raines, 55, died at the scene after the SUV he was riding in rolled off the eastbound I-10 to the southbound I-17 ramp Saturday morning. Another passenger, a 49-year-old man is currently in the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old woman, is also in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. DPS officials say she will be facing charges when she is released. The investigation is ongoing and information about what led up to the crash is not available yet.

