Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

DPS identifies Phoenix man who died in a single-vehicle crash on I-17

One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on...
One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 17 on Saturday.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:10 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Investigators have identified the man who died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday that left two others hospitalized.

DPS officials say Major Raines, 55, died at the scene after the SUV he was riding in rolled off the eastbound I-10 to the southbound I-17 ramp Saturday morning. Another passenger, a 49-year-old man is currently in the hospital in critical condition.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: One dead after crash on I-17 closes ramps in Phoenix

The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old woman, is also in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. DPS officials say she will be facing charges when she is released. The investigation is ongoing and information about what led up to the crash is not available yet.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The 50th anniversary of the International Balloon Festival is coming up next week in Albuquerque.
Celebrating 50 years of the International Balloon Fiesta
Devin Booker speaks during media day on Monday.
Minus owner Sarver, Suns return for another run at NBA title
The president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona said the decision was made after “vague and...
Planned Parenthood asks for hold on Arizona abortion ruling
File photo of trash.
Pick-up days to change for City of Phoenix’s bulk trash program