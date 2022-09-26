Multiple agencies responding to helicopter crash on Salt River Indian Reservation

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple agencies are responding to an apparent helicopter crash on the Salt River Indian Reservation in the East Valley early Monday morning.

The crash happened off the Beeline Hwy (SR-87) on the Salt River Indian Reservation. (Arizona's Family)

Multiple agencies are responding to the Beeline Highway (SR-87) at mile marker 187 after reports of a helicopter coming down in the area. Initial reports of a crash were reported north of the Loop 202 Red Mountain freeway along Power Road in east Mesa, in the area of the Granite Reef dam and the recreational area around 8 a.m. Video from the scene showed Salt River fire and police crews responding to the scene and a helicopter that was heavily damaged. It’s not clear if anyone is injured.

No other information has been released but Arizona’s Family crews are on the way to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

