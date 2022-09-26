Maricopa County attorney warns of brightly-colored fentanyl meant to attract young kids

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Leaders are now sounding the alarm saying fentanyl pills are in our community, and some are targeting kids.

Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell says dealers are trying to get more kids addicted. “People are getting hooked much quicker onto these pills and using them differently. People are injecting it, ingesting it,” she said. Nowadays, more fentanyl pills come in bright colors. “I’ve seen them with my own eyes in cases where we’ve made arrests.”

Experts say one of the colorful pills can kill you. “We’re seeing not just a few pills, we’re seeing people come into our country with hundreds of thousands of pills,” she said.

Fentanyl pills are very deadly and can be disguised as something for kids. A recent Arizona Youth Survey found that 50% of eighth graders have never even heard of it. “Cartels are really disguising the drugs. They look like candy, they’re rainbow colors. We know somebody could innocently take them and we know two out of five pills that are going across our border have lethal doses in them,” Mitchell said.

A meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. in the band auditorium at Independence High School in Glendale to educate parents and kids on the danger. “I would urge, especially parents, to come out and learn how to protect their child,” Mitchell said.

“I certainly want parents to be aware of them and understand that they are in our schools. Hiding your head in the sand is not the way to go when it comes to protecting your children.”

For more information on the details of the event, visit MCAO’s website.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.