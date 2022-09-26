Man threatened to kill fiancé before being shot by Mesa officers, docs say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New court documents revealed more about the moment leading up to a man being shot by Mesa police officers earlier in September. Police say it all stemmed from a domestic violence call from a home near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road around 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19.

According to court paperwork, a woman called 911 after her fiancé, identified as 43-year-old Victor Pacheco, threatened to kill her. Documents showed that the woman had known Pacheco for about three months before the shootout. She told investigators that Pacheco had accused her of cheating on him with another man she called “the friend.” When she assured him that she was not cheating but refused to give him the “friend’s” name, he reportedly pushed her onto the couch, pulled out a black handgun, and pointed it at her head.

It was then, the woman said, that she heard two shots and saw Pacheco load a magazine before taking off saying he was going to kill “the friend.” After he left, she called the police. While officers were talking with her, Pacheco called. When she asked him why he shot at her, court paperwork says he laughed, denied it, and asked why she called the police before he hung up. Mesa officers saw the man close by, and when they began approaching his car, the man leaned out and pointed a loaded gun at officers. That’s when an officer reportedly shot him, and two other officers fired bean bags. At that point, the man’s gun was thrown onto the road.

Pacheco was taken to the hospital in stable condition before being released and arrested. He now faces charges of aggravated assault, weapons misconduct, and unlawful discharge of firearms.

