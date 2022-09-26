Man in critical condition after being hit by a train in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is fighting for his life after being hit by a train near a busy west Phoenix intersection on Monday morning.

Initial reports of a man hit by a train came in around 10:30 a.m. near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road, which runs close to Grand Avenue. Officers showed up to find a man seriously hurt and crews rushed him to the hospital. At this time, police say he is in “extremely critical condition.”

Details on the incident are extremely limited, but authorities expect an update later in the day.

