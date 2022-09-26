Feed Arizona Children
Man in critical condition after being hit by a train in west Phoenix

Police say an active investigation is underway.
Police say an active investigation is underway.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:53 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is fighting for his life after being hit by a train near a busy west Phoenix intersection on Monday morning.

Initial reports of a man hit by a train came in around 10:30 a.m. near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road, which runs close to Grand Avenue. Officers showed up to find a man seriously hurt and crews rushed him to the hospital. At this time, police say he is in “extremely critical condition.”

Details on the incident are extremely limited, but authorities expect an update later in the day.

