Hot start to the workweek, but slightly cooler weather coming to the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- High pressure on top of Arizona is giving us a hot start to the workweek. Triple-digit temperatures are expected on Monday across the Valley, with lows in the mid to lower 80′s under mostly clear skies. It will be a bit breezy in the southeast Valley tonight. Today marks the 110th day at or above 100 degrees. The yearly average is 111 days. Tuesday will only be slightly cooler by a degree or two, but highs are still above the average of 97 degrees for this time of year. As high-pressure shifts to the west, look for some clouds late in the afternoon Wednesday with a slight chance of rain overnight into Thursday with highs in the upper 90′s.

High pressure will dominate our forecast area through mid-week as it slowly shifts to the west. Some moisture will flow in from the southeast, lifting our chances of showers again here in the Valley and leading to slight cooling. Rain chances right now are slim, around 20%, but higher in the terrain areas northeast, east and south of the Valley. Late into the week and weekend, expect dry air to dominate, with temperatures slightly above normal under mostly sunny skies.

