Hot start to the week in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A high-pressure ridge centered right over Arizona will bring a hot start to the week. Look for a high of 105 degrees in the Valley today under sunny skies. That’s about eight degrees above normal for Phoenix for this time of year and just three degrees shy of the record for today’s date.

The ridge of high pressure is slowly drawing in a southeasterly flow of moisture. This will lead to a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly across Southern Arizona, as well as the mountains of our state. Storm chances are slim for the Valley, but gusty winds and blowing dust are possible during a breezy afternoon and evening ahead.

During the week ahead, the ridge is forecast to slowly shift west, which will lower temperatures a bit and draw in more moisture. The best chance of storms in the Valley, although still just at 20 percent, will be Wednesday. Highs drop to about 103 by Tuesday and Wednesday, but into the upper 90s for Thursday through the weekend.

