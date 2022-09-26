Feed Arizona Children
Expect higher than average temperatures for the work week

High pressure will keep temperatures well above average for this time of the year with highs reaching 104 for the Valley.
By Holly Bock
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 5:54 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday everyone! Today is hot, dry, and sunny but that will change as we head into the work week. High pressure will keep temperatures well above average for this time of the year. We should be around 97 degrees, but we are looking at reaching 104 Monday afternoon here in the Valley.

We’ll see an increase in moisture leading to shower and storm chances mainly in the higher terrain of Arizona. These storms will be capable of producing heavy rain and gusty winds. Outflows from the storms could push into the valley in the afternoon and kick up some dust. Storm chances for the valley, however, remain low at about 20% Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. By the end of the week, temperatures will cool slightly to the mid to upper 90s as we head into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

