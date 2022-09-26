‘Champions for the Homeless’ give back to the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - ‘Champions for the Homeless’ handed out hundreds of plates, gift cards, food, and more to people in need in the Valley.

Former Kansas City Chief’s kicker Nick Lowery founded a group called Nick Lowery Youth Foundation 16 years ago, creating ‘Champions for the Homeless’ as a component of the organization. Lowery said, “Our job is to make the homeless brothers and sisters going through the most difficult time possibly in homelessness history with an exponential increase in homelessness. St. Vincent de Paul...is a sanctuary of unconditional love.”

This was the 59th event for the group serving the Valley. Want to volunteer or learn more about the organization? Click here.

