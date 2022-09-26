Celebrating Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Jewish new year began Sunday evening, kicking off the holiday called Rosh Hashanah!

The focus of Rosh Hashanah is to welcome in a sweet, delightful new year! Arizona’s Family meteorologist Ian Schwartz and anchor Olivia Fierro talked about the holiday celebrations and traditional food on Good Morning Arizona on Monday.

First of all, how do you wish someone a blessed new year in Hebrew? According to Ian, try saying “L’Shana Tovah”, pronounced La-Sha-Nah Toe-Vah!

“It’s all about looking forward and sweets!” Ian said. “Here we have your challah--your standard type of bread--but on Rosh Hashanah, they make it in a circular fashion to look at the year in a circular way and the continuation of blessings.”

The focus of Rosh Hashanah is to welcome in a sweet, delightful new year! (Arizona's Family)

He also showed Olivia a ram’s horn shofar, an instrument blown not unlike a horn, as a kind of call to remind Jews of their covenant with God and a sense of community. Ian said, “They can just wail on this thing, and it can get loud. You have to practice it and it’s very hard to do this so you’d let a professional do this who’s played it before.”

If you want to try some of these tasty recipes yourself, click here! Earlier Monday morning, Ian dropped by Miracle Mile Deli to talk about the making of these sweet treats and flavors of Rosh Hashanah.

Watch below to learn more about the significance of other sweets for the holiday!

