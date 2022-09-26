Feed Arizona Children
Buckeye Road closed in central Phoenix after early morning crash

Buckeye Rd. was closed between 7th and 15th Avenue.
Buckeye Rd. was closed between 7th and 15th Avenue.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:01 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A major road in central Phoenix is closed after an early-morning crash Monday.

Video from the scene shows two vehicles involved with traffic closures in place between 7th and 15th Avenue. No other information has been released. Arizona’s Family has reached out to the Phoenix Police Department for more information.

