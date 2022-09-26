60-year-old woman reported missing after going for a hike in Cave Creek

CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Sheriff’s say Kathleen Patterson, 60, left her home for a hike at the Spur Cross trail in the Cave Creek area at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Patterson contacted her family through cell phone at around 10:30 a.m. However, they have not heard from her since.

She was last seen wearing a green tank top, hiking shorts, a white visor hat, and a royal blue backpack.

If you see Patterson or know of her whereabouts contact the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602-876-1011.

