60-year-old woman reported missing after going for a hike in Cave Creek

Kathleen Patterson, 60, was reported missing after going for a hike at the Spur Cross trail in...
Kathleen Patterson, 60, was reported missing after going for a hike at the Spur Cross trail in the Cave Creek area Sunday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:41 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Sheriff’s say Kathleen Patterson, 60, left her home for a hike at the Spur Cross trail in the Cave Creek area at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Patterson contacted her family through cell phone at around 10:30 a.m. However, they have not heard from her since.

She was last seen wearing a green tank top, hiking shorts, a white visor hat, and a royal blue backpack.

If you see Patterson or know of her whereabouts contact the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602-876-1011.

