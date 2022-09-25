Three men reportedly shot overnight in Glendale Sunday morning

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three men were taken to the hospital after being reportedly shot at in Glendale early Sunday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., Glendale police officers responded to a report about a shooting near Maryland Avenue and 52nd Drive. Officers found three men who had been shot at while they were reportedly driving in their car in the area. The driver said the three of them had been in Phoenix earlier when they were confronted by some men in another vehicle.

The driver believed they were near 51st Avenue and Glendale when they saw the men who confronted them in Phoenix, who then began shooting at their vehicle. The driver took everyone to his home near 52nd Drive and called the police. All three of the men were taken to the hospital was non-life threatening injuries.

Glendale officers are investigating, and no suspect has been identified yet.

