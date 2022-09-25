Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Rihanna will headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the...
Rihanna attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on May 7, 2018, in New York.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Zoe Sottile, The Associated Press and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 12:50 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (CNN, AP, 3TV/CBS 5) -- Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, the NFL announced on Sunday. The 57th Super Bowl will take place on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

The award-winning singer and actress posted this to her social media platforms:

The singer, who declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, will headline the 2023 Super Bowl, the NFL announced Sunday along with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and Apple Music after years of Pepsi’s sponsorship.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, whose Roc Nation is an executive producer of the show, said in a statement. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

With sales of more than 250 million records worldwide, Rihanna ranks as one of the best-selling female artists ever. Her last album was 2016′s “Anti.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona State running back Xazavian Valladay (1) fends off Utah safety Sione Vaki during the...
ASU stifled in 34-13 loss to No. 13 Utah
Arizona State quarterback Emory Jones (5) looks to pass against Eastern Michigan during the...
No. 13 Utah travels to face Arizona State, new coach Aguano
Play of the Night September 23, 2022
Play of the Night September 23, 2022
Varsity Zone September 23, 2022