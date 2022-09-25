Rihanna will headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

GLENDALE, AZ (CNN, AP, 3TV/CBS 5) -- Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, the NFL announced on Sunday. The 57th Super Bowl will take place on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

The award-winning singer and actress posted this to her social media platforms:

The singer, who declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, will headline the 2023 Super Bowl, the NFL announced Sunday along with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and Apple Music after years of Pepsi’s sponsorship.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, whose Roc Nation is an executive producer of the show, said in a statement. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

With sales of more than 250 million records worldwide, Rihanna ranks as one of the best-selling female artists ever. Her last album was 2016′s “Anti.”

