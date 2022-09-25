Feed Arizona Children
Police investigating an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

Police are investigating a shooting involving officers that happened Saturday evening.
Police are investigating a shooting involving officers that happened Saturday evening.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:28 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting involving police officers that happened Saturday evening.

The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. in the area of 19th Avenue and Tuckey lane just south of Glendale Avenue.

No other information has been provided at this time. Arizona’s Family news crews are on the scene gathering information and will provide updates as information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

