Mesa man faces charges for assaulting a police officer

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa man accused of pointing a gun at a teenager last year is facing new charges after police say he assaulted their officers as they were responding to a domestic incident at his home last week. According to court documents Steven Leitzell, 45, had been drinking in the early morning hours Sunday when his two teenage daughters confronted him about him possibly cheating on their mother after they were looking through his cell phone activity.

During the confrontation, a struggle began between Leitzell and his daughters, and one of the girls called 911. When police arrived documents say Leitzell approached the officers making suicidal statements and begged them to kill him. He then pushed a sergeant in the chest, and another officer tased Leitzell, causing him to fall to the ground. Police say he struggled for three minutes kicking and fighting with officers. Leitzell was eventually taken into custody.

Police took Leitzell to the Mesa City Jail, where is awaiting a psychiatric evaluation. He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault against a police officer and disorderly conduct, one count of resisting arrest, and criminal damage. Leitzell resigned from the Scottsdale Fire Department following his arrest last year for an incident involving pointing guns at teenagers during an after-prom party in May 2021.

