Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Mesa man faces charges for assaulting a police officer

Steven Leitzell, 45, was arrested on Sept. 18, after he assaulted three police officers while...
Steven Leitzell, 45, was arrested on Sept. 18, after he assaulted three police officers while resisting arrest.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa man accused of pointing a gun at a teenager last year is facing new charges after police say he assaulted their officers as they were responding to a domestic incident at his home last week. According to court documents Steven Leitzell, 45, had been drinking in the early morning hours Sunday when his two teenage daughters confronted him about him possibly cheating on their mother after they were looking through his cell phone activity.

During the confrontation, a struggle began between Leitzell and his daughters, and one of the girls called 911. When police arrived documents say Leitzell approached the officers making suicidal statements and begged them to kill him. He then pushed a sergeant in the chest, and another officer tased Leitzell, causing him to fall to the ground. Police say he struggled for three minutes kicking and fighting with officers. Leitzell was eventually taken into custody.

TRENDING: 2 arrested after 1 million fentanyl pills found, ‘largest bust’ in Phoenix police history

Police took Leitzell to the Mesa City Jail, where is awaiting a psychiatric evaluation. He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault against a police officer and disorderly conduct, one count of resisting arrest, and criminal damage. Leitzell resigned from the Scottsdale Fire Department following his arrest last year for an incident involving pointing guns at teenagers during an after-prom party in May 2021.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting involving officers that happened Saturday evening.
Police investigating an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
A firefighter and his wife were arrested after pointing a gun at teenagers during a prom...
Couple accused of pointing guns at teens at after-prom party in Mesa, police say
A firefighter and his wife were arrested after pointing a gun at teenagers during a prom...
Mesa couple arrested for allegedly pointing guns at teenagers at an after-prom party
A man is in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash that happened just off Interstate 10 in...
Man in hospital after rollover crash near I-10 in Buckeye