Man found reportedly stabbed to death in his Glendale home

Glendale police are investigating a reported stabbing that happened in Glendale Saturday night.
Glendale police are investigating a reported stabbing that happened in Glendale Saturday night.(Unsplash)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Glendale police are investigating a reported stabbing that happened Saturday night.

Officers responded to a call that a man had been stabbed near 87th Avenue and Cardinals Way on Saturday around 11 p.m. The man who reported the stabbing was the victim’s son, saying he found his 54-year-old dad with a stab wound in his house. When officers showed up, they found a man lying in the kitchen with a knife next to him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and officers are investigating.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for more details.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

