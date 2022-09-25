Man found reportedly stabbed to death in his Glendale home

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Glendale police are investigating a reported stabbing that happened Saturday night.

Officers responded to a call that a man had been stabbed near 87th Avenue and Cardinals Way on Saturday around 11 p.m. The man who reported the stabbing was the victim’s son, saying he found his 54-year-old dad with a stab wound in his house. When officers showed up, they found a man lying in the kitchen with a knife next to him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and officers are investigating.

