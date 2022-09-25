Arizona Cardinals fall to defending Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a stunning comeback win last week, the Arizona Cardinals couldn’t keep the magic alive and fell to the defending Super Bowl champions, Los Angeles Rams, on Sunday afternoon 20-12. The Cardinals couldn’t find the endzone, with kicker Matt Prater finishing a perfect 4/4 on field goals.

Drops were huge for both teams. Rams Allen Robinson dropped what looked to be a for-sure touchdown in the second drive of the game, and the Rams ended up finishing the drive with a field goal for the early 3-0 lead. Meanwhile, Murray and the Cardinals offense were stagnant to start the game, with three of the four first drives being three-and-outs.

Rams Matt Stafford to Cooper Kupp proved to be an exciting duo to watch yet again. Stafford dumped it off to Kupp, who turned on the jets for a 20-yard touchdown run, putting the first touchdown on the board. Rams took an early 10-0 lead. Rams defense was then able to get through the Cardinals offensive line. Murray was sacked twice in the first half, with one a 15-yard loss.

To finish the first quarter and set the Rams up, Stafford decided to go up the middle to Kendall Blanton for 28 yards. On the next play, Stafford found a wide-open Ben Skowronek downfield for another huge 26-yard gain. The Rams were able to finish off the drive with a field goal, giving them a 13-0 lead.

Cardinals were finally able to get the offense cooking in the second quarter. Murray found Hollywood Brown to pick up the first down. Former Sun Devil Eno Benjamin grabbed a couple yards on the next play. Murray decided to shuffle pass to Conner, who was stopped by Ramsey to force the 4th down. Kliff Kingsbury and the Cardinals decided to go for the 4th down, converting after Murray found Hollywood one again for a 4-yard pickup. The Cardinals began the game 0/6 on third down conversions, but finally broke through after Murray found Dortch for 13-yard grab to Rams 14. However, drops plagued the Cardinals again with Conner dropping the ball on third down, and the Rams held the Cards to a field goal.

Cardinals ate up most of the third quarter, with a long drive ending in a field goal, 13-9. Rams wasted little to no time afterward, with Cam Akers tearing through the backfield and finishing it off with a 14-yd touchdown run, taking a 20-9 lead.

Cardinals attempted to breathe some life into the team and replicate last weeks comeback magic. Safety Budda Baker forced the fumble on Rams running back Cam Akers. Murray took over, leading the Cardinals down the field in the last two minutes. Murray decided to go to Zach Ertz, who just tipped the ball but couldn’t hang on, putting the Cardinals at third down once again. Benjamin got wrapped up, unable to convert the third down. Prater hit the field goal once again, cutting the lead to 20-12. Luck wasn’t on the Cardinals side, with Prater attempting the onside kick, but it was unsuccessful.

The Cardinals will travel and take on Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers next Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

Cardinals last five drives of the game: 19 plays, 8 plays, 16 plays, 12 plays, 17 plays...0 touchdowns. — Nick King (@NickKingSports) September 25, 2022

