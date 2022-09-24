Triple digit temperatures expected for the weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Saturday everyone! Lots going on this weekend with an ASU game today and a Cardinals game Sunday. Let’s hope for a win! It is going to be a very toasty weekend if you’re planning to go to the games or spend the day outdoors. There is a little bit of lingering moisture that could fire up another round of isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly in the higher terrain of southwest Arizona this evening.

Throughout the weekend, high pressure will dominate across the region, and this will lead to drier, and warmer conditions. The average temperature for this time of the year is 98 degrees, and we’re looking to be near 102 throughout the weekend. By Monday, it will get even warmer with temps near 105 in the valley. Moisture will return to the area by Wednesday afternoon and temperatures will cool to the upper 90s through the start of the weekend.

