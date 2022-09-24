Tempe tech company founder arrested in Honduras for alleged child porn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One of the founders of a Tempe-based consulting company was arrested in Honduras for alleged child pornography.

Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29. Honduras Deputy Security Minister Julissa Villanueva says Johnston is also accused of possible involvement in human trafficking. Police had been investigating the disappearance of a young woman earlier this year named Angie Peña. When police searched Johnston’s apartment, they reportedly found a 12-year-old girl.

Johnston’s lawyer could not be immediately identified to seek comment on the allegations. “There is overwhelming witness, documental and technological evidence that show his connection to the crimes of which he is accused,” Villanueva said.

Villanueva also added there had been FBI alerts that Johnston watched and filmed child pornography. “He did not act alone,” Villanueva said. “He is part of an international network that is being investigated.”

Johnston was believed to have been living in Roatan for approximately six years. He owned a condominium building but was not widely known in the community.

He was one of the founders of the small Tempe tech consulting firm IT Partners, established in 2004. According to a 2022 annual report filed with the Arizona Corporation Commission, he was listed as a principle in the company until recently, when his former colleagues learned of his arrest.

IT Partners President and CEO Steve Tepedino sent a statement to Arizona’s Family:

We have recently been informed of serious allegations being leveled against former board member Gary Johnston by authorities in Honduras. We recognize how concerning these allegations are, and want to make certain our community knows they can trust us to do the right thing. We have officially separated from Johnston, removing him from the board and from our payroll, along with halting his company benefits. He will no longer be a part of our operations in any way. We have a zero-tolerance policy for any type of abuse or exploitation, period. While Johnston was a member of the board, he has not held a day-to-day role in the company for more than eight years, and has spent the vast majority of his time out of country. We do not expect any impact to our current management system or general operations as a result of this situation.

