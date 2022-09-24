Tempe tech company founder arrested in Honduras for alleged child porn
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One of the founders of a Tempe-based consulting company was arrested in Honduras for alleged child pornography.
Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29. Honduras Deputy Security Minister Julissa Villanueva says Johnston is also accused of possible involvement in human trafficking. Police had been investigating the disappearance of a young woman earlier this year named Angie Peña. When police searched Johnston’s apartment, they reportedly found a 12-year-old girl.
Johnston’s lawyer could not be immediately identified to seek comment on the allegations. “There is overwhelming witness, documental and technological evidence that show his connection to the crimes of which he is accused,” Villanueva said.
Villanueva also added there had been FBI alerts that Johnston watched and filmed child pornography. “He did not act alone,” Villanueva said. “He is part of an international network that is being investigated.”
Johnston was believed to have been living in Roatan for approximately six years. He owned a condominium building but was not widely known in the community.
He was one of the founders of the small Tempe tech consulting firm IT Partners, established in 2004. According to a 2022 annual report filed with the Arizona Corporation Commission, he was listed as a principle in the company until recently, when his former colleagues learned of his arrest.
IT Partners President and CEO Steve Tepedino sent a statement to Arizona’s Family:
