Sunny skies for the first fall weekend for the Valley

Highs in Phoenix this Saturday will reach 102 with sunny skies.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It is the first fall weekend for the Valley! While the season has changed, the heat is still here.

Highs in Phoenix this Saturday will reach 102 with sunny skies. Sunday will be slightly warmer at 103 but also sunny. You won’t have to worry about rain impacting any outdoor plans in central Arizona.

There will be light spotty showers in the south eastern part of the state Saturday. The upcoming week will be above the average for this time of the year with highs hanging around the low 100s. The average for this time of the year is 98.

More cloud coverage will enter the Valley towards the end of the week with a slight chance for rain.

Scattered isolated showers in the southern half of the state