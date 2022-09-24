Senate candidate Blake Masters weighs in on campaign spending

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The race for Arizona’s U.S. Senate seat is one of the most expensive in the country. The Republican nominee Blake Masters was dealt a major blow on that front this week. A super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is pulling millions of dollars of support in this high-stakes race. Politico reported earlier this week that the Senate Leadership Fund canceled about $8 million in Arizona, about half of its initial promise for Arizona, for ads that were supposed to start in the early fall. It comes just as Masters’ opponent, incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly, dominates the airwaves with his own commercials.

At the same time, a major contributor in the GOP primary, tech investor Peter Theil, hasn’t spent nearly as much for the general election. Political editor Dennis Welch asked Masters about the spending on Friday. “I think we’re going to have all the resources we need to fight, run hard on the issues and win this race while Peter and Mitch McConnell have been sort of facing off in the headlines. Let’s say I have been just putting my shoulder to the wheel, focused on this campaign and we have closed the gap without either of those guys spending money in the general election,” Masters said.

Arizona’s U.S. Senate currently ranks as the fourth most expensive in the country, according to Open Secrets, a nonpartisan group that tracks campaign finance. But has Masters closed the gap as he claims? That all depends on which poll you look at. One poll released this week by the right-leaning Traflager Group showed Kelly up two points over Masters, 47%-45%. But another poll, paid by the AARP, had Kelly beating Masters by eight points, 50%-42%, with less than three weeks before the start of early voting.

Welch talked to Masters about immigration, inflation, his thoughts on the Jan. 6 riots and whether he believes the 2020 election was stolen. You can see the entire interview on Sunday at 5 p.m. on 3TV.

