Puppies ‘dumped’ in southern Arizona canyon up for adoption

SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three puppies that were abandoned in a southern Arizona canyon are ready for their forever home as one person has been arrested for leaving them there. Somebody called the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday and told them about several dogs loose in Carr Canyon, which is in Sierra Vista. The caller found the three puppies but couldn’t catch the mother. Animal control officers showed up and found the puppies, who were about 12 weeks old. The mother was eventually corralled as well.

CCSO found out a woman, later identified as Coral Dominguez, was advertising dogs being given away on social media that looked like the dogs that were found in the canyon. She eventually commented on the Facebook post, “I did dump them,” deputies said. Investigators brought her in for questioning on Tuesday. It’s unclear what was said, but she was arrested and booked into jail on animal cruelty charges. It’ll be up to the Cochise County Attorney’s Office whether prosecutors move forward with the case.

As for the dogs, the mother has already been placed in a loving home. The three puppies are at the Douglas Animal Shelter and are available for adoption. The shelter can be reached at 520-417-7567.

