One dead after crash on I-17 closes ramps in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Department of Public Safety officers are investigating a deadly, single-car crash that happened early Saturday morning.

DPS officials say it happened near eastbound I-10 to southbound I-17 stack, and that one person is dead. The transition ramp from I-10 to I-17 is closed as well as the southbound I-17 onto McDowell Road on-ramp. Officers say it will be several hours until the road opens again, so drivers are advised to avoid the area.

One person is dead after a crash on the I-10, I-17 stack area near McDowell Road. DPS is investigating. (Stringer)

Details about what led up to the crash or the identity of the victim is not available.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for more updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.