Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

One dead after crash on I-17 closes ramps in Phoenix

Arizona Department of Public Safety officers are investigating a deadly, single-car crash that happened early Saturday morning.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Department of Public Safety officers are investigating a deadly, single-car crash that happened early Saturday morning.

DPS officials say it happened near eastbound I-10 to southbound I-17 stack, and that one person is dead. The transition ramp from I-10 to I-17 is closed as well as the southbound I-17 onto McDowell Road on-ramp. Officers say it will be several hours until the road opens again, so drivers are advised to avoid the area.

One person is dead after a crash on the I-10, I-17 stack area near McDowell Road. DPS is...
One person is dead after a crash on the I-10, I-17 stack area near McDowell Road. DPS is investigating.(Stringer)

Details about what led up to the crash or the identity of the victim is not available.

TRENDING: Pima County Superior Court judge reinstates Arizona’s pre-statehood abortion ban

Stay with Arizona’s Family for more updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car in a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix Saturday...
Man in critical condition after hit and run in Phoenix
DPS investigating hit and run crash in Phoenix near 4th Street, McDowell Road
One dead after single-car crash in Phoenix near I-17, I-10
Arizona's Family Holly Bock took a spin at the state fair!
Holly Bock takes a spin at the Arizona State Fair!