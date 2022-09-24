Man in hospital after rollover crash near I-10 in Buckeye Saturday morning

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash that happened just off Interstate 10 in Buckeye Saturday morning.

Around 10:50 a.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash near N. Jackrabbit Trail and Taylor Street. When deputies showed up, they found the male driver of the vehicle with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

MCSO deputies are still investigating, and no details about what led up to the rollover are available yet. Jackrabbit Trail is now closed from W. Van Buren Street to W. Fillmore Street. The roads are expected to stay closed for several hours, so drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.