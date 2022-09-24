Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man in hospital after rollover crash near I-10 in Buckeye Saturday morning

A man is in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash that happened just off Interstate 10 in...
A man is in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash that happened just off Interstate 10 in Buckeye Saturday morning.(File image courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:28 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash that happened just off Interstate 10 in Buckeye Saturday morning.

Around 10:50 a.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash near N. Jackrabbit Trail and Taylor Street. When deputies showed up, they found the male driver of the vehicle with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

TRENDING: Man in critical condition after early morning north Phoenix shooting

MCSO deputies are still investigating, and no details about what led up to the rollover are available yet. Jackrabbit Trail is now closed from W. Van Buren Street to W. Fillmore Street. The roads are expected to stay closed for several hours, so drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Stacker consulted 2019 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to create...
Most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
Democratic candidate for Governor Katie Hobbs and Democratic candidate for Attorney General...
Katie Hobbs, Kris Mayes hold joint presser on Pima County abortion ban ruling
A man is in the hospital after a shooting in north Phoenix.
Man in critical condition after early morning north Phoenix shooting
A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car in a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix Saturday...
Man in critical condition after hit and run in Phoenix